Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 32,532 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $954,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 89.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 30,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

