Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

NYSE SRE opened at $165.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

