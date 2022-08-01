Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

