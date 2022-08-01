Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,681 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.