Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $284.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

