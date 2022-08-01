F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE FXLV opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 396,132 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

