UBS Group Cuts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $102.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

