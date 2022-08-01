Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $84.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a maintains rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

