Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.82.

Olin Stock Up 5.4 %

OLN stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

