Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

