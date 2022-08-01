Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.