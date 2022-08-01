Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

