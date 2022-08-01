Stepan (NYSE:SCL) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

