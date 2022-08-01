Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

