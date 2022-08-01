Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.