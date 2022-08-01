Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,700 at UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,615 ($31.51) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,763.00.

Relx stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

