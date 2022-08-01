Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,805

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,805 ($33.80) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.51) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,763.00.

RELX stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

