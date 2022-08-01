Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAK. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

TAK stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

