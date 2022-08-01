Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

