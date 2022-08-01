Barclays Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 5,430

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,146.67.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
