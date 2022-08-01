Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

Wingstop stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.