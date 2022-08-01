Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.18.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.