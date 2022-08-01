Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $118.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.33.

WING stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

