Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

