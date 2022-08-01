Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

