Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 470.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,382 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62.

