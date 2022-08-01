Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,612 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

CFG stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

