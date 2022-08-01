Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 212,394 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $50,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

