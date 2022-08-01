Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $420,100,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,137.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,098.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,027.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

