Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.27 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

NYSE CUBI opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.