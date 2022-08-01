Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $49,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA stock opened at $224.05 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.