Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $49,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
SNA stock opened at $224.05 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
