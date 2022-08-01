Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,113 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $53,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $250.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

