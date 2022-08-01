Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,673 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

