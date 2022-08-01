Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 11,180.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.