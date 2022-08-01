Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $52,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.