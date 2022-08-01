CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $50,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

