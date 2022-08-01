Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

