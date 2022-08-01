Comerica Bank Invests $213,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources Price Performance

CLR stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.