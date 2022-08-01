Comerica Bank Has $304,000 Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 172,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

