Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $127.41

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

