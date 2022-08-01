Cazoo Group (CZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cazoo Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

