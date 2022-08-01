Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Amplitude has set its Q2 guidance at -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance at -($0.41-0.39) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.78 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

