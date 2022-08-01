AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvidXchange stock opened at 7.22 on Monday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AvidXchange by 4,627.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 491,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 35.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 106,259 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

