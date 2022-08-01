Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,586.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,012 shares of company stock worth $9,766,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,575 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

