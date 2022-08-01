Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNK opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

