CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Monday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.26-0.29 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.4 %

CARG stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CarGurus

Several research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

About CarGurus



CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

