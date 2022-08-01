Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 2.7 %
PACB stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
