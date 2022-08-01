Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACB stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

