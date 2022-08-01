ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Head to Head Comparison

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

ProAssurance presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 11.19% 5.87% 1.31% United Insurance -12.75% -21.51% -2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.12 billion 1.06 $144.12 million $2.45 9.03 United Insurance $634.53 million 0.08 -$57.92 million ($1.70) -0.65

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProAssurance beats United Insurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Florida, New York, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

