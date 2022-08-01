Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPK stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

