Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.05. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Oportun Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $9.18 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

