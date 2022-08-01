Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $3.01 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -2.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 158.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

