Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Freshpet by 38.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.