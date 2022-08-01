Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Freshpet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Freshpet by 38.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshpet (FRPT)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.